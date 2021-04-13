JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Perrigo worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perrigo by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -675.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

