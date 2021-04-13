JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

