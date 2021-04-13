JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLLGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:HLLGY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

