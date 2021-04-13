JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. 10,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,880. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

