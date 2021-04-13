JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $177.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.01. 60,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,551. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 143.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

