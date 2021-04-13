JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS TKYVY remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.
About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi
