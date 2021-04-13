JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYVY remained flat at $$4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

TÃ¼rkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TÃ¼rk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

