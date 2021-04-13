JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TKGBY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

