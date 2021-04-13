JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:TDV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA TDV opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

