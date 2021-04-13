JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Valvoline worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of VVV opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

