JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SU. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €125.46 ($147.60).

SU opened at €133.46 ($157.01) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €127.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €119.50.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

