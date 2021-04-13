JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $118.55. 1,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

