JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

