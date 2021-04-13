JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLPFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day moving average is $169.23. Teleperformance has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $195.78.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

