JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,990 Shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $15,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Colfax by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Colfax alerts:

NASDAQ:CFXA opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day moving average is $159.91. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $92.85 and a 1-year high of $205.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.