JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 132,385 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of First American Financial worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

NYSE:FAF opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.64.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.