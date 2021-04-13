JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 159,215 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,215 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,575,000.

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

