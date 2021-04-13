JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,904 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 281,553 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,428,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $210.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.44 and a 1 year high of $210.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

