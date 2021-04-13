JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 456,690 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 456,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Textron worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

