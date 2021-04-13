JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of SEI Investments worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 9.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

SEIC opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

