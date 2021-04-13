JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.