Juggernaut Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.51 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $38.51 million and $12.27 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00005911 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00055939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00085277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038683 BTC.

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

