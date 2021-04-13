Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Up 232.4% in March

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 232.4% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY remained flat at $$13.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 39,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,785. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4639 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.78%.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

