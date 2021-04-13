JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $77.05 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00067177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.67 or 0.00675952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,250.08 or 0.99737565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.80 or 0.00866965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 373,219,576 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

