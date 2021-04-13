Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Juniper Networks worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

