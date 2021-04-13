Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.89 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $8.49 million and $3.89 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00258828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.18 or 0.00709849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,555.22 or 0.99551742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.29 or 0.00858839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

