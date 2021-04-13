Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JET. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £119.44 ($156.05) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 7,612 ($99.45) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,934.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,013.29. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

