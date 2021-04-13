JUST Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $342.02 million and approximately $349.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00260562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.74 or 0.00692632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.05 or 1.00047315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.23 or 0.00884861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars.

