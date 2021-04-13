JustLiquidity Market Cap Reaches $56.71 Million (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $56.71 million and $4.24 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $129.81 or 0.00204855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00064844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00258930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.05 or 0.00662904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,175.53 or 0.99701835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.00912666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00019416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

