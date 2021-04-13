Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.97. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,500 shares of company stock worth $118,842,400. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

