Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $25,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,007,500 shares of company stock worth $118,842,400. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.