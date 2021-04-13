Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.75

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 5963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.