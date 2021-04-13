Kava Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00337936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010257 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 1,558.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00015814 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

