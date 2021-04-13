Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 557.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

KWHIY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -89.90 and a beta of 1.30. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

