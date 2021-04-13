KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 5,850.0% in March

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 5,850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBCSY. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.
