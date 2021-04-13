KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 5,850.0% in March

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 5,850.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBCSY. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.