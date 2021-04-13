KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 124,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,486,158 shares.The stock last traded at $39.27 and had previously closed at $38.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Get KBR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 465,680 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.