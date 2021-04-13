Kcash (KCASH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.20 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and $3.20 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kcash Profile
Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.