Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. 8,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,249. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.