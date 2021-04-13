Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $362.90 million and $4.66 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00057862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00632107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 501,424,703 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

