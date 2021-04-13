Keep3rV1 Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $54.27 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $271.34 or 0.00427679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00624403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00039509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00031982 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

