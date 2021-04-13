Keep4r (KP4R) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $39,502.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for $8.48 or 0.00013290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $666,935.15 and $39,502.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00089647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00639166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00032248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

