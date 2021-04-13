KeeperDAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.80 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for $501.61 or 0.00801434 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $18.27 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00623127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00039990 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.