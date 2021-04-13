Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 477,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kellogg by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on K. Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,756,725. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

