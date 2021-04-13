Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $29.95

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $28.50. Kelly Services shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 54 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

