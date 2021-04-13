Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Trading Down 3.9%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

KELTF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

