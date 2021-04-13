Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.89

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.89 and last traded at $76.11, with a volume of 35918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.56.

Several brokerages have commented on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue cut Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

