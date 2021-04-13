Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,496. The stock has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $74.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

