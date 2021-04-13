Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KRYPF stock remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

