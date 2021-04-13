Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KRYPF stock remained flat at $$3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
