KeyCorp Boosts Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target to $46.00

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 206,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 134,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

