KeyCorp (KEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

