KeyCorp Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

CE stock opened at $154.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $155.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.27.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

